2 San Anselmo Families Rooting for Their Sons Competing at Tokyo Olympics

Two more Bay Area Olympians are battling for the gold in two different sports.

Their bond? They went to the same high school in Marin County.

Jeanette Narlock doesn’t have an Olympian in Tokyo, but she is hosting two sets of parents who do.

“Win or lose, we just wanted them to know we’re here,” she said.

A house full of people cheering on the pride of San Anselmo, Joe Ryan and Dylan Woodhead. The two were classmates at Archie Williams High School.

“I feel excited emotional and anxious,” said Terry Speer, Ryan’s mother.

Speer’s anxiety comes from watching her son Ryan take the mound as the lead pitcher for Team USA.

They played team Israel early Friday morning and they won.

“I have talked to him. He’s staying very focused staying energized. The team camaraderie is a big part of that energy for him,” she said.

Ryan and Woodhead played water polo together at Archie Williams High School in 2014.

Ryan chose baseball, while Woodhead is making his mark in the pool at Stanford and now on his journey toward gold with water polo Olympic team.

“It was an outside shot he would make the team, the pandemic probably helped as he grew into himself,” said Jeff Woodhead, Dylan’s father.

“We all raised our kids together. They are as much their boys as they are our boys,” said Laura Woodhead, Dylan’s mother.

Both parents can’t believe that their kids are living out their Olympic dreams.

They believe that dreams do come true.