2 San Francisco Health Centers Run Out of Drop-In Vaccines

By NBC Bay Area staff

At least two vaccines sites in San Francisco quickly ran out of the COVID-19 vaccines reserved for walk-ins Saturday due to high demand.

Health officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General and Southeast Health Center said they gave out every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 10:30 a.m., over an hour after the clinics were opened for the day.

The shortage left several residents who went to the sites frustrated. San Francisco recently opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 and up in certain zip codes.

Officials said they expect to get more doses on Sunday.

