2 shot near San Francisco's Civic Center

Both people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries described as life-threatening

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Two people were shot and injured in San Francisco Saturday night, according to police. 

The shooting happened sometime before 9:10 p.m. in the area of Seventh and Market streets, police said. 

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound just up the road near Jones and McAllister streets. A second person also approached police at some point, telling officers they had been shot. 

Paramedics took both to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. Their current condition is unknown.

