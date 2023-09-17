2 shot near San Francisco's Civic Center

Two people were shot and injured in San Francisco Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting happened sometime before 9:10 p.m. in the area of Seventh and Market streets, police said.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound just up the road near Jones and McAllister streets. A second person also approached police at some point, telling officers they had been shot.

Paramedics took both to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. Their current condition is unknown.