2-year-old boy dies following shooting at Vallejo home

By Bay City News

A 2-year-old boy was shot Friday morning at a residence in the 400 block of Alhambra Avenue in Vallejo, police said.

Officers were called to a local trauma center about 11:23 a.m. They were told by the medical staff that a family member had walked into the hospital with the boy, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police didn't disclose the name of the child. The motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.

