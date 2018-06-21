2018 Pride Guide: San Francisco Celebrates LGBT Community

San Francisco will once again celebrate the LGBT community during a festive weekend jam-packed with events and an annual parade.

The two-day celebration will be highlighted by inspirational speakers and performers taking the stage at Civic Center Plaza on Saturday and Sunday as well as scores of people flooding the streets on Sunday for the 48th annual parade along Market Street from Beale Street to 8th Street.

Saturday's celebration and rally at Civic Center Plaza is slated to take place between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The festivities will begin one hour earlier on Sunday but also last until 6 p.m.

Attendees do not not need to pay to enjoy the festivities, but they are encouraged to make $1 to $5 donations at event entrances.

Sunday's parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from the intersection of Market and Beale streets.

Attendees interested in catching an adventageous view of the parade can pay to sit in grandstands positioned along the route.

To cap the weekend, popular Oakland singer Kehlani will take to the main stage at Civic Center Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Sunday