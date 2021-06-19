San Francisco

24-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries After Shooting in SF

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital

0415-2015-SFPD
NBC Bay Area

Responding to to a report of a shooting just after midnight on Navy Road in Hunters Point, San Francisco police found a 24-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday morning. Further details were not available.

Then, about 4 a.m., officers responding to a report of a shooting on Eddy Street in the Tenderloin neighborhood found another man who had been shot. This victim, who has not been identified, also was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text their tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

People who call or text may remain anonymous.

