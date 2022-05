About 28 people were out of their homes Sunday night after a fire at two duplexes in south San Jose.

The flames broke out at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Roundtable and Bendorf drives.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced from their homes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s unknown at this time on what sparked the fire.