Crews respond to a three-alarm fire at a pallet factory in Sonoma. (June 5, 2018)

A three-alarm fire at a pallet factory has prompted mandatory evacuations in Sonoma, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The evacuations are issued for a half-mile radius around 1180 Fremont Drive, officials said.

Sonoma Valley Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.

The fire was first reported at 12:31 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.