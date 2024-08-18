Several people displaced as crews battle 3-alarm apartment fire in Pittsburg

Contra Costa Fire crews battled a three-alarm structure fire in Pittsburg early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at around 3 a.m. at the Woodland Hills Apartment building on the 200 block of West Buchanan Road.

Flames ripped through the apartments as people inside said they smelled smoke and had to find a way out. Several people were displaced.

Crews will remain on scene for a few hours to mop up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

