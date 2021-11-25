3 Deadly Crashes Reported Across the Bay Area

Police are investigating three deadly crashes reported Thursday across the Bay Area.

In the East Bay, at least one person is dead following a crash on southbound Vasco Road, just south of Brentwood in Discovery Bay. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Police said up to three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Up in the North Bay, a fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m. in Napa. The deadly crash occurred in the area of Soscol and Imola avenues after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. A police investigation has closed off the area.

On the Peninsula, a deadly four-vehicle crash was reported on northbound Highway 101 at Ralston Avenue in Belmont. The crash was reported just before 3 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.