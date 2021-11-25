CHP

3 Deadly Crashes Reported Across the Bay Area

By Henry Mulak

Police are investigating three deadly crashes reported Thursday across the Bay Area.

In the East Bay, at least one person is dead following a crash on southbound Vasco Road, just south of Brentwood in Discovery Bay. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Police said up to three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Up in the North Bay, a fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m. in Napa. The deadly crash occurred in the area of Soscol and Imola avenues after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. A police investigation has closed off the area.

On the Peninsula, a deadly four-vehicle crash was reported on northbound Highway 101 at Ralston Avenue in Belmont. The crash was reported just before 3 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

