Crash Between Cement Truck, Car in El Granada Shuts Down Highway 1

A stretch of Highway 1 in El Granada is closed Monday afternoon following an injury collision involving a car and cement truck, officials said.

The highway is closed in both directions from Capistrano Road to Coronado Street, according to San Mateo County's Alert System. The highway is expected to reopen by about 3 p.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital, Cal Fire said. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately disclosed.

Coastside Fire, @SMHarbor, @SMCSheriff @AMR_Social @StanLifeFlight responded to a wreck between a car & cement truck at Highway 1 in El Granada. Three patients transported. pic.twitter.com/flUPOLLDZd — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.