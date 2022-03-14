El Granada

Crash Between Cement Truck, Car in El Granada Shuts Down Highway 1

By NBC Bay Area staff

Injury crash involving a car and cement truck in El Granada.
NBC Bay Area

A stretch of Highway 1 in El Granada is closed Monday afternoon following an injury collision involving a car and cement truck, officials said.

The highway is closed in both directions from Capistrano Road to Coronado Street, according to San Mateo County's Alert System. The highway is expected to reopen by about 3 p.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital, Cal Fire said. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

