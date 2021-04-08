dead whales

4 Dead Gray Whales Found in the Bay Area in Just Over a Week

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two dead whales at Angel Island.
NBC Bay Area

At least four gray whales have been found dead in the Bay Area in just over a week, The Marine Mammal Center said Thursday.

The first one washed up last Wednesday at Crissy Field in San Francisco, the center said. The second one washed up Saturday at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in San Mateo County. A third one was found this week floating in the San Francisco Bay.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The fourth whale washed ashore at Muir Beach in Marin County, the center said Thursday.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Arson Investigated in Fire at East San Jose Strip Mall: SJFD

Chris Wondolowski 2 hours ago

Wondo Way: San Jose Earthquakes Rename Street Outside Stadium After Club Legend

Scientists from the mammal center were unable to determine a cause of death for the whale found at Crissy Field. They are still investigating the deaths of the other three whales.

This article tagged under:

dead whalesThe Marine Mammal Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us