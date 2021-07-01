4-Man Team Rows From San Francisco to Hawaii in Reported Record Time

Four men say they have set a new world record for the fastest unaided and unassisted row from San Francisco to Hawaii, completing the journey in just over 30 days.

Jason Caldwell, Duncan Roy, Angus Collings and Jordan Shuttleworth of the Latitude 35 racing team finished the more than 2,400-nautical-mile excursion Wednesday in a time of 30 days, 7 hours and 30 minutes, which they say breaks the previous record of 39 days, 9 hours and 56 minutes set back in 2016.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Guinness World Records to confirm the feat but did not immediately hear back.