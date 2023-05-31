Oakland

4-Year-Old Child Shot in the Leg in Oakland: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Oakland Wednesday night, officials say.

The incident happened in the area of 68th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, near Mills College.

Firefighters told NBC Bay Area that the girl was accidentally shot in the leg.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

