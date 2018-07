A truck carrying more than 40,000 pounds of sunflower seeds overturned in Oakland. (July 26, 2018)

A truck's trailer carrying more than 40,000 pounds of sunflower seeds overturned in Oakland Thursday morning, spilling the seeds across an on-ramp to Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The spill blocked one lane of the West Grand Avenue on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80, the CHP reported.

Crews were cleaning up the spill as of 12 p.m.

Further information was not available.