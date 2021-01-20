4,500 Customers Still Without Power Due to Harsh Winds in the Bay Area

PG&E is working to resolve remaining electrical service disruptions resulting from the fierce overnight winds Monday and Tuesday, with some 4,500 customers without power as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. The figure is down from almost 5,000 at 5 p.m.

The largest remaining outages are in the South Bay with 2,059 customers, San Francisco with 1,481, and the Peninsula with 888.

Maximum gusts of 97 and 96 mph were recorded at the Santa Fe Geothermal and Pine Flat Road weather stations in Sonoma County and stations in Contra Costa, Tuolumne, Kern, Santa Clara and Calaveras counties all had gust readings exceeding 80 mph, PG&E said.

The hardest gust was 98 mph, recorded at the Hell Hole Weather Station in Placer County.