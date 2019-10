It was rainy. It was muddy. It was sloppy. But after all was said and done, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday departed a soggy Fedex Field in Maryland with a 9-0 win over the Washington Redskins and their unbeaten record in hand.Some San Francisco players celebrated the team's fourth road victory and sixth win overall by sliding across the slick and swampy surface, transforming the natural grass into a makeshift slip 'n slide.Relive the celebration and the game's memorable plays by scrolling through the gallery below.