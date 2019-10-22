Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

The 49ers have found their No. 1 wide receiver.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the 49ers acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 fifth round-draft pick from the Broncos in exchange for two draft picks next year.

Sanders, 32, has 44 receptions for 367 yards receiving and two touchdowns this season. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and has three seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving.

The veteran wideout had 98 receptions for 868 yards receiving last year.

Outside of tight end George Kittle, the 49ers have been thin with receiving options, especially with injuries to Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor. Marquise Goodwin leads the team’s receivers with 181 yards receiving and Samuel's 15 catches lead the group.

Sanders instantly becomes the undefeated 49ers' top receiver. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo now has a sure-handed option going into Week 8 against the Panthers, as well as the rest of the season.