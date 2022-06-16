49ers-Led Group Awaits Bid Results for Hosting 2026 World Cup at Levi's Stadium

A Bay Area contingent was set to gather at Levi's Stadium on Thursday as FIFA announces the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The San Francisco 49ers along with the San Jose Earthquakes and other soccer organizations comprise the Bay Area 2026 Bid Team aiming to be one of 11 U.S. host cities for the next World Cup in 2026.

The event will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. A total of 17 U.S. cities submitted bids.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to field 48 teams. This year's tournament will be the last with the traditional 32-team bracket.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No dates have been announced for the 2026 tournament. It is expected to take place during the summer, but the rising temperatures due to global warming could change that schedule, officials have said.

Thursday's host cities announcement begins at 1:30 p.m.