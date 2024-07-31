The following content is created in partnership with Northern California Toyota. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Bay Area’s editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Northern California Toyota.

From choosing which car best suits your needs to identifying your budget, buying a new car is a momentous occasion that requires preparation and understanding. To guarantee that you’re buying the right car for you and optimizing your budget, here are some important tips to keep in mind when making your exciting new purchase.

Research in advance

Before heading to your local dealership, it’s important that you research beforehand, so you’re prepared to ask questions as you search for the car of your dreams. When deciding what type of car is right for you, you’ll want to consider your needs, and compare how different car makes and models satisfy them. In addition to researching dealerships’ websites and vehicle brochures, you can also reference the Kelly Blue Book, a trusted guide for automotive valuation. Their car finder tool is useful for comparing mechanical performance, safety, and other features so you’ll have a clearer perspective when deciding what car style will suit your lifestyle and driving needs the best. For example, if you’re like US Paralympian Oksana Masters and you prefer a spacious vehicle that also balances fuel efficiency with performance, you might filter for your preferences and find a Toyota Sienna minivan. Whatever your preferences, starting with preliminary research is a critical and necessary part of the journey towards your perfect match.

Consider safety ratings

Whether you’re a veteran driver or a brand new one, it’s important to remember that driving is a weighty responsibility and safety is a vital point to consider when researching manufacturers. To shop for a safe car, you can reference the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Also, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Highway Loss Data Institute conducts a yearly report on their top safety picks for different sized cars, so you can search according to your preferences, and then find the top safety picks in each category. Top small car safety picks, for example, will render results like the 2024 Toyota Prius. Once you’ve prepared and identified the key factors you’re looking for in your vehicle such as manufacturer, size, and style, you can check for safety ratings and select a car with peace of mind.

Understand your budget

Making a substantial purchase like a car is no small feat, and it can be tempting to just overspend in favor of additional research, however, calculating your budget and understanding your financial limits will help you avoid financial stress and burdens down the road. This is because the suggested retail price is an estimate that excludes additional factors such as taxes, title, and license as dealer prices vary. Fortunately, utilizing cost of ownership calculators and shopping tools such as Toyota’s payment estimator can provide a clearer picture when budgeting for the true overall cost of your car. You’ll be able to choose from different vehicle types to factor in key elements such as your estimated credit score, your anticipated down payment, and your Annual Percentage Rate (APR) according to how long your lease or finance contract is.

Don’t skip a good deal

No one wants to leave money on the table, and when it comes to purchasing a car, even a small deal can amount to hundreds of dollars in your pocket. Check what your local dealer offers and research incentives like seasonal deals, vehicle tax credits, and special rebates that may apply to you like college or military rebates. The IRS for example, offers tax credits for those who have purchased or will purchase a clean vehicle after 2023, like the Rav4 Prime or Prius Prime. Toyota also offers a College Rebate and Military Rebate deal where those eligible receive a $500 rebate on all new unlicensed Toyota models when financing or leasing through a Toyota dealer and Toyota Financial Services. With proof of graduation or current enrollment in an eligible undergraduate or graduate program and proof of current employment, students are celebrated for their hard work and pursuit of higher education, and current and former military personnel and their household members are recognized with a generous rebate upon verification.

Schedule a test drive

Taking a test drive is a pivotal moment in the car buying process; it’s an opportunity to acquaint yourself with what may become a substantial investment and an important tool in your everyday life. This step allows you to experience all the features you've heard and read about. It also allows you to test out how comfortable you feel driving the car by examining details such as seat comfort, ease of entry and exit, ease of controls, and safety features. Many dealers will allow you to test drive the car overnight; if you’re able to do so, test the car overnight and check how it fits in your garage, how the interior and exterior lights work, and your overall comfort level.

Carefully negotiate and review your contract

Don’t be shy when you’re nearing the finish line and it’s time to negotiate the sale price–this is standard practice and not uncommon. If you’re leasing a vehicle, consider negotiating your buyout price in your lease so you can pay less if you decide to purchase the car at the end of the lease period. Use your research and carefully read your contract to note any additional fees that may come up. Remember your maximum budget when presented with additional accessories and add-on features for your car, and be sure that all negotiations discussed have been written out in the contract before signing. After careful revision, you’re ready to sign off and purchase the car that’s just right for you.

