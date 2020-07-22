Stanford University

7 Stanford Athletes Test Positive for Coronavirus

The students were among nearly 600 tested by the Athletics Department

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Seven student-athletes at Stanford University have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university's Athletic Department said Wednesday.

The unidentified students were among nearly 600 returning Stanford athletes tested in 16 sports across the department as of July 17. All others tested were negative, the department said.

Those who tested positive are self-isolating and following health guidelines, Stanford Athletics said.

Sports

49ers 3 hours ago

Raheem Mostert, 49ers in ‘Better Place' Since Trade Demand, Ian Rapoport Says

MLB 14 hours ago

Giants Top A's Again, Head to LA for 2020 Season Opener

Stanford uses contact tracing to quarantine anyone deemed to have been "high-risk exposed."

The university did not say which sports were affected.

The Pac-12 Conference earlier this month announced that the fall season for several sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, would schedule conference-only games, and that it will delay the start of mandatory athletic activities until health data enables a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities.

This article tagged under:

Stanford Universitycoronavirusathleticsathletes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us