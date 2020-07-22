7 Stanford Athletes Test Positive for Coronavirus

Seven student-athletes at Stanford University have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university's Athletic Department said Wednesday.

The unidentified students were among nearly 600 returning Stanford athletes tested in 16 sports across the department as of July 17. All others tested were negative, the department said.

Those who tested positive are self-isolating and following health guidelines, Stanford Athletics said.

Stanford uses contact tracing to quarantine anyone deemed to have been "high-risk exposed."

The university did not say which sports were affected.

The Pac-12 Conference earlier this month announced that the fall season for several sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, would schedule conference-only games, and that it will delay the start of mandatory athletic activities until health data enables a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities.