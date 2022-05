A 7-year-old died Friday after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Fremont, police said.

The incident occurred on Montrose Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The driver stopped after the collision and is cooperating with police.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.