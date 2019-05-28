71 Bay Area Restaurants Make Michelin Bib Gourmand List

File image of food from San Francisco restaurant. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Heineken)

Some of the best restaurants in the country are right here in the Bay Area, and Michelin's new list is further proof.

Michelin released its list of Bib Gourmand restaurants on Tuesday in the first Michelin Guide California.

The Bay Area accounts for 71 of the 151 restaurants selected across the state. Eighteen of those are in the South Bay, Peninsula and East Bay. Among those are Luna Mexican Kitchen in San Jose, Orchard City Kitchen in Campbell, The Bywater in Los Gatos, Pausa in San Mateo, Dyafa in Oakland and Comal in Berkeley.

The Bib Gourmand category highlights restaurants that serve high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less, according to Michelin.

Check out the full California list on the Michelin guide website.