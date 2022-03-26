Pacific Ocean

83-Year-Old Yachtsman Attempts Sail Across Pacific Ocean Alone

By NBC Bay Area staff

An 83-year-old yachtsman is sailing across the Pacific Ocean by himself.

Kenichi Horie is sailing from Sausalito to his home country of Japan.

Horie took off for his new voyage Saturday morning, which is expected to last two and a half months.

But it's not his first solo trip across the Pacific Ocean.

Back in the 1960s, Horie guided a small plywood sailboat from Japan to San Francisco, surviving on canned food and rice for three months. He was the first person to sail solo and non-stop across the pacific.

The small sailboat is now on display at the Maritime Museum in San Francisco.

