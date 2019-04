We’ve been seeing a ton of spring wildflower bloom photos all over Instagram and if you want yours, we have a place right in our backyard. San Antonio Valley in Santa Clara County is one of the best places in California to find wildflowers this season.

On Thursday, the valley resembled a scene out of a fairy tale, with pink and yellow blossoms, horses and birds chirping in the sunshine.

