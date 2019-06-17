The Alameda County Sheriff's Office might recommend charges against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri over an altercation with a deputy after Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

An investigation into Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri allegedly pushing a deputy at the NBA Finals is expected to be handed over this week to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said it is reviewing body camera footage and surveillance video of the incident that occurred moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the finals to give Canada its first-ever NBA championship.

NBC Bay Area broke the story Thursday night when Ujiri was involved in the courtside altercation with a deputy. The Raptors president was trying to get on the court to celebrate when a deputy stopped him to ask for his credential, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy accuses Ujiri of shoving and hitting him in the face.

The Sheriff's Office will likely recommend charges against Ujiri. It will be up to the DA's Office whether Ujiri will be officially charged with misdemeanor battery.

Meanwhile, a Warriors season-ticket holder who said he witnessed the incident told the Associated Press Ujiri did not strike the deputy.

Greg Wiener, 61, told AP that the deputy first "put his hand on Ujiri's chest and pushed him," and that "Ujiri shoved him back before bystanders intervened."

"The thing about the cops saying the policeman asked for his credentials, that didn't happen," Wiener said. "There was no conversation at all. This part about striking him in the face, yeah that didn't happen."

In a statement issued Friday, the Raptors said: “The incident is being looked at, and we are cooperating with authorities. We look forward to resolving the situation.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass on Friday said the association is in contact with the Raptors and local authorities "and in the process of gathering more information."

NBC Sports Bay Area's Marcus White contributed to this story.