Alameda Unified School District Adjusts Dress Code Policies

Alameda Unified School District is among many school districts nationwide adjusting its dress code policies so female students don't feel targeted by old policies, aren't shamed for wearing clothing that might be too revealing and aren't made to feel responsible for distracting other students.

Among other permissible clothing items, students are allowed to wear tube tops, halter tops, fitted pants such as leggings and yoga pants, ripped jeans, skirts, and midriff-baring shirts, according to the district.

Students are not allowed to wear clothing that features images or language depicting violence, drugs, alcohol, hate speech, profanity and pornography.

Alameda Unified School District told the SF Gate that the board agreed to change its dress code policies after some of the female students complained, arguing that old policies made them feel like their bodies mattered more than their education.

The new dress code is based on suggestions from the Oregon chapter of the National Organization for Women and is being implemented on a trial basis. Board leaders will reevaluate the new policy in the spring.