Former Raider and 49er Aldon Smith Arrested Yet Again

Former Raiders and 49ers edge rusher Aldon Smith is back in trouble again, and it has landed him in jail. He was arrested for allegedly violating conditions of his bail, according to TMZ.

Inmate records show Smith is currently in custody in San Francisco County and has been since Friday evening, and has not posted $500,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

Smith doesn’t have any new charges attached to his name. He was charged with domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false in imprisonment and vandalism less than $400 stemming from a March 4 incident with his then fiancé.

He was later arrested for violating terms of a protective order, and now faces two counts of that charge.

TMZ reports his latest arrest and current incarceration stems from Smith allegedly violating conditions of electronic monitoring program placed upon him during a Thursday court day. Smith was ordered to wear a GPA and a device that measures alcohol in sweat.

Shawna McKnight, who was recently engaged to Smith and is the alleged victim in the March 4 incident, told TMZ she and Smith are no longer in a relationship.

The NFL banished Smith indefinitely as a repeat violator of the league's substance abuse policy in 2015. He has not played since. The Raiders kept him on the reserve-suspended list until the aforementioned March 4 incident. They released him the following day. Smith, a former 49ers first-round draft pick who played four seasons with the club and one with the Silver and Black, is no longer affiliated with an NFL team