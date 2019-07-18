Leaders to Talk Proposed Amy's Drive Thru in Walnut Creek

A public hearing is set to take place in Walnut Creek that will discuss plans to put an Amy’s drive-through restaurant at the same controversial location that caused public outcry when an In-N-Out was proposed in 2017.

A battle is sizzling over a proposed drive-thru restaurant in the East Bay.

Walnut Creek city leaders on Thursday are slated to meet to discuss a proposed Amy's Drive Thru at the corner 2nd Avenue and N. Main Street.

Popular fast food chain In-N-Out Burger previously wanted to build a drive-thru at the proposed location, but its plan fell apart when residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise.

Amy's Drive Thru, a vegetarian fast food company, is hoping its organic and sustainable goods will sway Larkey Park Neighbors United, the group of residents who opposed In-N-Out and still oppose the new Amy's proposal.

The group doesn't have any issues with the food. They are concerned about cars backing up traffic in their neighborhood and noise being so close to their homes.

Walnut Creek's Planning and Design Review commissions will meet jointly to discuss the proposed development. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on the third floor of city hall.