Deputies detain several animal activists who tried to force their way onto a Petaluma egg farm Tuesday. (May 29, 2018)

Hundreds of animal activists forced their way onto a Petaluma egg farm Tuesday to raise awareness to what they call the inhumane treatment of chickens. They even managed to rescue some of the fowl.

The activists call it one of their biggest actions in the Bay Area as hundreds of them converged on the Petaluma egg farm protesting what they say are cruel conditions.

"We’re exercising our right to give care to sick and injured animals, dehydrated animals," said Wayne Hsiung of Direct Action Everywhere.

Animal activists remove chickens from an egg farm in Petaliuma on Tuesday. (May 29, 2018)

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

A Facebook Live video showed the activists pushing their way inside the facility. They got a look at the birds' living conditions and took out about two dozen chickens.

"They were sickly, weak, discolored, covered in filth," said Paul Pseklesimer of Direct Action Everywhere.

The activists agreed to leave the property with the hope of negotiating an inspection with the owner. But the negotiations broke down. Dozens of sheriff’s deputies arrived and geared up for a standoff.

Later Tuesday, about 40 activists tried walking back onto the farm, only to be arrested.

"They can be our friends," Hsiung said. "That might sound crazy, but chickens can be your friend, and if your friend is hurting, you help them."