Former President Barack Obama will be in San Francisco Wednesday to speak at a tech company event.

Splunk, a multinational software corporation, stated on their website that Obama will be a featured speaker at their event "The Beginning of Everything."

"The Obama years were ones in which more people not only began to see themselves in the changing face of America," Splunk said on their website, "but to see America the way he always has - as the only place con Earth where so many of our sotires could even be possible."

Obama's visit comes a day after President Donald Trump was in the Bay Area for fundraising purposes.

No broadcast or photography will be allowed at the event.

No additional information was available immediately.