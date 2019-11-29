Bay Area Forecast: Wet, Windy Weekend in Store

An atmospheric river is taking aim at California. NBC Bay Area forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

A storm system tapping into an atmospheric river is slated to slam the Bay Area this weekend and into early next week, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the region as the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close.

The wet and windy weather is expected to arrive on Saturday and stick around through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals for urban areas could range from 2 to 4 inches, the weather service said. The coastal mountains could pick up 4 to 6 inches. Areas in and around Big Sur could record 7 to 12 inches.

Weather officials warn that heavy rain could trigger localized flooding and mudslides.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Kincade Fire burn area in northern Sonoma County between 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Monday.

Downpours could lead to rockslides, debris flows and flash flooding in and around the areas that burned earlier this fall, according to the weather service.

The storm system has also prompted the weather service to issue a high wind watch across much of the Bay Area between 8 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Monday.

Wind speeds are expected to check in between 15 and 30 mph, with some gusts peaking at 50 mph, according to the weather service.

High winds could topple trees and power lines, leading to possible power outages.

The weekend storm is not expected to be as cold as the one that recently hit the Bay Area. High temperatures are expected to range from the 50s to low 60s.

Snow is expected but only at elevations above 7,000 feet, the weather service said.