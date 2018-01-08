Steady rain with times of heavy downpours will continue through the day. Meteorologist Kari Hall has details in the Microclimate Forecast.

The first major storm system of the new year lashed the Bay Area with heavy rain at times and gusty winds Monday, leading to toppled trees and numerous wrecks.

The latest wet weather system triggered a flash flood watch in the North Bay regions scorched by the October wildfires and also prompted a wind advisory for every Bay Area county excluding Solano County, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood watch in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties went into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and is slated to expire at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. Deluges of rain could trigger debris flows, mudslides and flash flooding, especially in the areas surrounding wildfire burn scars.

The wind advisory, which is also in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, was issued because sustained winds could settle between 20 to 30 mph while gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, according to the NWS. Officials warn that the blustery conditions can topple trees and power lines as well as making driving difficult in some areas.

Once the wet weather passes through by early Wednesday, rainfall totals could hover anywhere from about one inch to over three inches in some Bay Area spots.

Areas in the Santa Cruz Mountains are forecasted to collect more than three inches of rain, Santa Rosa and Napa could accumulate anywhere from 1.5 to about two inches, and San Francisco is slated to receive roughly two inches, according to forecasters. Oakland and San Jose are expected to collect anywhere from 1.5 to two inches of rainfall.

In the North Bay burn areas under flash flood watches, crews have lined neighborhoods with straw wattles in the hopes of collecting any excess debris left over from the fires and preventing toxic material from running off into streams, creeks and rivers.

As for what could cause a potential mudslide in the scorched areas, Paul Lowenthal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department said rain rates in the range of a half an inch to an inch of rain per hour are cause for concern.

"That's where we start really having to focus our efforts on watching our hillsides and encouraging our residents that [if] they do see anything, whether it's a mudslide, debris flows, or any significant flooding, to please call 911," he said.



Aside from the North Bay, concern is also high in parts of San Jose ravaged by flooding last winter.

The South Bay city is handing out free sand bags to help in the fight against potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as those neighborhoods along Coyote Creek that were overwhelmed by high water less than one year ago.

Resident Jim Sarge, who spent time Monday trying to clear a storm drain, says he could have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in rebuilding if he had a tool as simple as a sand bag to push back against rising water.

"Last time we couldn't get sand bags in because the street had already flooded before anyone had enough time to get the bags here," he said.

