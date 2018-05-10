Bay Bridge Cyclist and Pedestrian Trail Open All Night

Changes are coming to the Bay Bridge, the views of the city can now be enjoyed a little later by foot as cyclists and pedestrians can now walk all the way from Oakland to Yerba Buena Island at all hours of the day until May 19. Ian Cull reports.

It is all part of a pilot project to see if leaving the Bay Bridge trail open all night would be worth it, or a danger.

"It’s beautiful,” Oakland resident Brittany Brown said. "I think it makes it accessible to everybody and everyone's schedules because not everyone has a day job or night job.”

The trail is typically open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and residents seem to think there would not be any danger if the pathway was open at all hours.

"Down by the overpass it is a little dark at times and there are people there at night, but overall it's nothing too concerning,” said Magill.

Once the ten days are up, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will take a good look at what they leaned and decide if and when to open it permanently.



