Crowds lined up outside Jade Gardens Restaurant in Walnut Creek Friday as the owners signed a lease renewal to stay in the Encina Garden Center after much controversy.

The restaurant was told it had to vacate after more than 30 years in business. A devastating blow ro the owners who after Friday’s developments, were overcome with emotion.

"Thank you so much," said Ying Wang, who has been running the family business as she waits tables while her husband cooks. "Thank you, I didn't know I would get this much support."

Jade Garden blamed the new Whole Foods off Ygnacio Valley Road for squeezing them out. The shopping center owner said that was never the case and was a mistake.

They want to make sure they can keep the beloved tenants who have strong support from the local community including some notable figures.

"I think it's important to keep the community and that's what we've done by really pushing this in the last 24 hours," said sportscaster and Cal Bears play-by-play announcer Joe Starkey.