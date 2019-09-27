$225 Parking Tickets? Berkeley Issues New Rules on Cal Football Game Days - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

$225 Parking Tickets? Berkeley Issues New Rules on Cal Football Game Days

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Berkeley Issues New Park Rules on Cal Football Game Days

    Cal football fans who park on Berkeley city streets to be close to Memorial Stadium may find hefty tickets or even their cars towed. Christie Smith reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Cal football fans who park on Berkeley city streets to be close to Memorial Stadium may find hefty tickets or even their cars towed.

    Some tickets are over $200 for anyone parking on some streets without a permit on game day. Neighbors tell NBC Bay Area sometimes the parking is so tight they have to park blocks away from home.

    The City of Berkeley will be enforcing new parking rules during game days for those without a residential parking permit. City staff have put out a map that shows the parking zones -- penalties are toughest closer to the stadium.

    The city says tickets are typically $50. They doubled it, but it didn't seem to work.

    NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices