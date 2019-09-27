Cal football fans who park on Berkeley city streets to be close to Memorial Stadium may find hefty tickets or even their cars towed. Christie Smith reports.

Cal football fans who park on Berkeley city streets to be close to Memorial Stadium may find hefty tickets or even their cars towed.

Some tickets are over $200 for anyone parking on some streets without a permit on game day. Neighbors tell NBC Bay Area sometimes the parking is so tight they have to park blocks away from home.

The City of Berkeley will be enforcing new parking rules during game days for those without a residential parking permit. City staff have put out a map that shows the parking zones -- penalties are toughest closer to the stadium.

The city says tickets are typically $50. They doubled it, but it didn't seem to work.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.