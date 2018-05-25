Big Rig Crashes Close EB I-80 Lanes Near Carquinez Bridge

A big rig crash on eastbound I-80 Highway near Carquinez Bridge closed all but one lane Friday morning and another crash in the traffic back-up at Pamona left at least one person seriously injured and another dead.

A big rig that was carrying pineapples turned over after 1 a.m. and the driver was rescued by a passerby from the vehicle before it caught on fire, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP classified the incident as a major injury crash but no details on the extent of the driver's injuries were immediately available. The incident closed all but one lanes on the highway and the traffic that followed caused another incident on the highway.

In a separate following accident, a vehicle rear-ended another big rig in the traffic and the driver of the car died from his injuries, CHP said.

The second crash closed all lanes on the eastbound I-80 but one has been reopened since. CHP said the lanes should be cleared by 10 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

