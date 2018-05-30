Semi-Truck Spills Fuel Along Interstate 680 in Dublin

The three right lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in Dublin have been shutdown after a truck spilled approximately 70 gallons of diesel fuel after it was struck during a traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the truck spilled the diesel fuel for approximately three-fourths of a mile in the No. 5 and No. 6 lanes just north of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580.

Caltrans crews are enroute to clean up the spill, the CHP said. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No further information was immediately available.