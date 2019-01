Getty Images File image of a BART train.

A body was discovered under a train at the Castro Valley BART station Monday evening, according to agency officials.

The body was found about 7:15 p.m. after reports went back and forth over whether someone was on the tracks.

Police and firefighters searched the tracks and did not find anyone but later discovered the person under a train.

The incident caused some delays in service to the station, but it resumed service at about 8:10 p.m., BART officials said.