Death in Santa Clara Central Park Determined to Be Homicide: Police

Police initially said there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma when they discovered 54-year-old Raynard Hyde

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    A man who was found dead in Central Park on Kiely Boulevard last Friday was murdered, Santa Clara police said Wednesday.

    Police initially said there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma when they discovered 54-year-old Raynard Hyde with a bloody nose, lying on the ground near the duck pond.

    Upon further investigation, officials learned that the victim was with a co-worker, 25-year-old Gage Taren McCartney, who has now been arrested.

    Investigators collected evidence and interviewed friends and associates of Hyde before McCartney was takeninto custody on Monday and charged with murder.

    Hyde's brother posted on Facebook Sunday about his death.

    "Such a shock to our family. My brother was the absolute best big brother ever. He LOVE THE LORD with everything in him, he was giving, loved to laugh, would give his last to anyone, and loved his family so much," Ramone Hyde wrote.

    Any citizens with information involving this crime or anyone that may have seen these two individuals in Central Park is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615- 4814.

