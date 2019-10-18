Book Returned 70 Years Late to Berkeley Library

Berkeley Library employees were surprised Friday when they received an overdue book -- 70 years late. Jean Durham said she was cleaning out her study when she found a book that her mother had checked out in 1945. Durham returned the book because she felt it was her responsibility to make sure the library got it back, an employee said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Berkeley Library employees were surprised Friday after receiving an overdue book – 70 years past due.

Jean Durham said she was cleaning out her study when she found the book, Walter Scott’s narrative poem “Lady of the Lake.” Her mother had checked it out in 1945.

“The daughter, who is now retired, used Berkeley Public Library as a teenager, so this is something that she felt was her duty and responsibility to ensure that we got our material back, even if it took 70 years,” said a library employee.

There was never the threat of a fine because Berkeley’s library doesn’t charge for overdue books.