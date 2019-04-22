Bosa's Few Downsides Could Weigh in 49ers' Decision

Former Ohio State star Nick Bosa (No. 97) has just a few downsides, according to scouts. But would they be enough to dissuade the 49ers from selecting him in Thursday's draft? (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa is a 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive end from Ohio State who is rated by many analysts to be the best player in this week’s NFL draft. He’s known for his relentless motor on the field, as well as quickness and strength.

If the draft plays out the way many have predicted, the 49ers will take him with the No. 2 overall choice Thursday, just behind the Cardinals’ selection of quarterback Kyler Murray.

On paper, it seems a perfect match. The 49ers need a dynamic pass rush from the edge and Bosa – like his older brother Joey, a standout with the Los Angeles Chargers – is evaluated as a can’t-miss star by many NFL scouts.

As John McNulty, USC’s line coach who had to deal with Bosa when he previously coached at Rutgers, told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle recently, Bosa can be an unstoppable force.

"There’s a lot of guys that are talented in the draft," McNulty told Branch. "But I don’t know if there’s anyone that plays as hard. Can’t say I’ve watched every guy in the draft, but I just know that there aren’t too many people in football that play that hard on every snap."

But there are never sure things in the draft – the list of failed No. 1 picks is long – and Bosa does come with some warning signs. There are some reasons why the 49ers could go another direction. For instance:

He played just three games for the Buckeyes last season because of a muscle injury to his core. Another previous injury also cost him playing time at Ohio State. So, durability could be a question.

Also, some scouts have questioned his "fluidity in space" that could limit his growth and prevent him from becoming an elite NFL pass rusher – exactly what the 49ers are looking for.

Analyst Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network adds of Bosa: "Lacks the elite juice out of stance, although snap anticipation has regularly aided in winning around the corner. Transitional quickness in lateral situations up and down the line can leave something to be desired at times."

Also, it’s possible the 49ers could evaluate other prospects as having higher upsides. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is considered by some to be a better prospect. And, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen is seen by some as more athletic than Bosa.

The 49ers of course, won’t tip their hand until they make their choice Thursday night. Niners fans are eager to see if it will be Bosa … or a surprise.