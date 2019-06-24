Brush Fire Burns 2 Acres Near Kelley Park in San Jose

San Jose firefighters extinguished a 2-acre vegetation fire near Kelley Park on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. between Interstate 280 and Remillard Court, about a half-mile from the park, according to Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

Photos shared by fire officials at 11:38 a.m. showed a small plume of smoke rising into the air and an area of blackened hillside near the highway.

Matlow said the fire burned to within 50 feet of businesses, but firefighters were able to prevent any damage.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters had cleared out the scene as of 1 p.m., according to Matlow.