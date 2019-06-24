Brush Fire Burns 2 Acres Near Kelley Park in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Brush Fire Burns 2 Acres Near Kelley Park in San Jose

By Bay City News

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Brush Fire Burns 2 Acres Near Kelley Park in San Jose

    San Jose firefighters extinguished a 2-acre vegetation fire near Kelley Park on Monday afternoon. (Published 12 minutes ago)

    San Jose firefighters extinguished a 2-acre vegetation fire near Kelley Park on Monday afternoon.

    The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. between Interstate 280 and Remillard Court, about a half-mile from the park, according to Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

    Photos shared by fire officials at 11:38 a.m. showed a small plume of smoke rising into the air and an area of blackened hillside near the highway.

    Matlow said the fire burned to within 50 feet of businesses, but firefighters were able to prevent any damage.

    No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

    Firefighters had cleared out the scene as of 1 p.m., according to Matlow.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices