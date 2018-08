A fire causes smoke to rise into the air above Interstate 580 in the East Bay. (Aug. 26, 2018)

Firefighters on Sunday are battling a two-alarm brush fire burning off of Interstate 580 near Castro Valley, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning near 6526 Paloverde Rd., fire officials said. About 40 acres have burned.

Forward progress of the blaze has been "slowed down," fire officials reported.

Further information was not available.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.