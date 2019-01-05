Burlingame Cat Survives Eating Rat Poison

7-month old Millie is looking for a stable home after she survived ingesting rad poison.

A seven-month-old cat is looking for a stable home after she survived ingesting rat poison, the Peninsula Humane Society said Friday.

Millie the cat was found by a Good Samaritan who spotted her in Menlo Park.

"She was completely comatose, and over the following days had intermittent seizures," said Buffy Martin Tarbox from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). "She was in such bad shape we didn’t expect her to survive, but with our specialized care she did."

Veterinary staff discovered her symptoms to be consistent with bromethalin, a toxin that is commonly used to exterminate rodents. The survival rate for cats who ingest the toxin is extremely low and the poison causes fluid to accumulate in the brain and spinal cord as well as seizures and even death.

"Because of the poison, Millie has sight impairment and will likely never be a neurologically normal cat," Tarbox said.

The SPCA advises Millie to be adopted by someone committed to keeping her an in-door cat and with a quiet and stable home without children.

Anyone interested in adopting Millie can contact the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.