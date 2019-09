Flames engulf a car on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge. (Sept. 30, 2019)

A car caught fire on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge during the Monday morning commute.

No injuries were reported, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The car burned near the Fremont Street off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

Three westbound lanes were initially blocked, according to the CHP. Two lanes have reopened, but the far right lane remains blocked.