Car Drives Into Little Caesars Pizza Parlor in Fremont, Injuring Customer

By Roz Plater

Published at 2:55 PM PST on Feb 17, 2018

    Car Drives Into Little Caesars Pizza Parlor in Fremont, Injuring a Customer

    An 80-year-old male drove through the front of a Little Caesars Pizza Parlor in Fremont colliding with a 65-year-old customer.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

    An 80-year-old male drove through the front of a Little Caesars Pizza Parlor in Fremont colliding with a 65-year-old customer.

    Fremont police received a call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday about a 1999 Honda Civic that drove into a building located on Thornton Ave at Dusterberry Way.

    Police officers, the Fremont Fire Department and Paramedics responded to the scene and were able to extract the victim from under the vehicle.

    The 65-year-old man, who was working on the exterior of the building, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and claims he mistook the gas pedal as the brake as he was parking in front of the restaurant.

    "Of course we were shocked, I dialed 911 and I gave the phone to somebody to talk," Little Caesars Pizza employee said. “I just looked for the person who was pinned, that was all that was my concern."

    No other persons were injured.

    The Little Caesars Pizza Parlor suffered significant nonstructural damage to the front of its building and was not able to re-open.

    The collision is being investigated by the Fremont Police Traffic Unit.

