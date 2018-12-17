Carr Will Have Plenty of Bruises to Remember 2018

Raiders QB Derek Carr (No. 4) was sacked five times in the loss to Cincinnati this past weekend. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

When it comes to taking sacks, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will never be the family champion.

Carr’s older brother, David, was sacked 76 times in 2002 as a rookie with the Houston Texas – almost five per game – and then was sacked 49 and 68 times in 2004 and 2005. The 76 in 2002 is an NFL record.

But younger brother Derek already has a record of his own in that category, taking 47 sacks – with still two games to go – in 2018.

In Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Derek Carr was sacked five times – three by standout defensive tackle Geno Atkins. That’s a bad day in the pocket, but it’s not even his worst in 2018. The 49ers got to him seven times in November and the Seahawks sacked him six times in October.

Before this season, Carr’s high in sacks was 31 in 2015. In 2016 and 2017, he was sacked just a combined total of 36 times.

But as the Raiders, 3-11, head toward their next game, Monday night (Christmas Eve) against the Denver Broncos, it’s going to be almost impossible for Carr not to be sacked 50 or more times.

The Broncos rank fifth in the NFL this season with 42 sacks. Final-game opponent Kansas City is tied for second with 46.

The Raiders offensive line has been battered this season. Two rookies have been consistent starters at the tackle spots (Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker) and on Sunday, backup guards Chaz Green and Denzelle Good were in the lineup, clearly overmatched against a good Bengals defensive front.

“I’m not going to single them out,” Gruden said of Oakland’s offensive line Sunday. “They were put in a very tough spot today – as tough a spot as I’ve ever called plays with a group of guys that are just getting to know each other. …

“Geno Atkins is a problem. (Carlos) Dunlap’s a problem. They’ve got a very good front, and they’ve had it for a very long time. We’ve got a lot of moving pieces right now, and it’s not easy at this stage of the season to get everybody coordinated for 60 minutes.”

Despite the constant pressure, Carr has decent numbers this season. He’s completing a career-high 68.3 percent of his throws and is just 303 yards short of 4,000 yards, a milestone he’s never surpassed. Carr also has 19 TD passes vs. eight interceptions.

Monday night's game in Oakland is set for a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.