A 24-four-year-old Isabel Bueso from Guatemalan relies on weekly treatments for a rare disease that she cannot get in her home country. But a government program that has allowed her to stay since she was seven could prevent her from getting treatment.

"This is a treatment that is every single week for the rest of my life," said Bueso's. "And if it stops at any moment I’m going to die."

Bueso relies on weekly infusion of enzymes to treat a rare generic disease that has stunt her growth, narrowed her airways and weakened her heart.

"Life expectancy was really short for me and now I’m 24-years-old," Bueso said.

Now Bueso has been ordered by the Department of Ho meland Security to return home and her family received a letter giving them just 33 days to leave or face deportation. The government has ended a medical deferred action program that allows patients receiving critical treatment to stay in the U.S.

"It would be the same decision as if you were pulling the plug on a respirator," said Dr. Paul Hernandez.

Bueso’s doctor says without the enzyme treatment her health would rapidly decline and she may only have months to live.

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier says he is doing all he can and has teamed up with other lawmakers to write letters requesting a review and introduced a bill on her behalf.

"If I have to lock myself to their front door when ICE officers come I’ll do that but this is just ridiculous it’s not how Americans treat people," said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

NBC Bay Area reached out to ICE who in statement said it simply can’t decide “on a categorical basis to exempt entire groups of aliens from the immigration laws enacted by Congress.”

The college grad and law school hopeful prays she finds an answer.