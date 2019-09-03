Chase Center Set for Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A new chapter is unfolding in San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors and the neighborhood they'll soon call home. Ali Wolf reports.

Chase Center Tour: Check Out the Warriors' New SF Home

A new era is officially tipping off in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chase Center, their brand new 18,064-seat arena.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts are slated to attend the 10:30 a.m. ceremony.

The Chase Center will host its first event Friday night when Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony take the stage.

The Warriors won't hit the Chase Center hardwood until October 5.